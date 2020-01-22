HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9.15 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL30 JK-ENCOUNTER LD DGP Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir as the operation to flush out ultras in Khrew area entered the second day on Wednesday, police said.

DEL67 JK-DETAIN Kin of militant arrested in DySP case detained

Jammu: One person was detained by security agencies in connection with a case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying militants, officials said here on Wednesday.

DES30 JK-MINISTERS-MEHBOOBA Normalcy acrobatics in full swing: Mehbooba Mufti on Union ministers' visit to Kashmir

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the visit of Union ministers to Kashmir "curated photo" opportunity to show there is normalcy in the region, even though there is "internet shutdown" in the valley.

DEL74 UP-CAA-PRIYANKA Shah challenging those who haven't come out of their homes to fight against him on CAA: Priyanka

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is challenging those leaders on the citizenship law who have not come out of their homes to fight against him but are instead talking about problems of other states.

DEL69 UP-CAA-RAJNATH India fulfilled its 'moral duty' by enacting CAA: Rajnath

Meerut: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are living a "life of misery" and India has fulfilled its "moral duty" towards them by enacting the CAA.

DES47 UP-CAA-LD PROTEST Anti-CAA protesters 'lathicharged' by police in UP's Etawah

Lucknow: People protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were allegedly lathicharged by police in a Muslim-dominated area in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district even as demonstrations continued against the legislation in Lucknow and Aligarh.

DEL46 UP-SHAH-LD MAYAWATI BSP ready to accept govt's challenge for debate on CAA: Mayawati

Lucknow: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah threw a challenge to the Opposition, Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said her party is ready for a debate on the CAA on any platform.

DEL45 UP-AKHILESH-LD CAA Not only SP, but those who 'understand soul' of country opposing CAA: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Those who "understand the soul" of the country are opposed to the amended citizenship law, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of discriminating on the basis of religion.

DEL47 UP-SONIA Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli on two-day visit

Raebareli (UP): Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived here on a two-day visit to take part in the ongoing training camp of party workers.

DES18 UP-WOMAN-ACID Woman injured after neighbours throw acid on her in UP

Sitapur (UP): A 32-year-old woman was injured after her neighbours threw acid on her following an argument here, police said on Wednesday.

DEL50 HR-CID-BJP Issue between Khattar, Vij over CID control resolved; CM can keep whatever dept he wants: BJP

New Delhi: Differences between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij over the CID wing's control have been resolved, the BJP said on Wednesday as it backed Khattar's decision to keep the department under him.

DES55 PB SAD POLLS SAD on Delhi polls: It was BJP's wish whether it wanted to take us along or not

Chandigarh: Justifying the decision of not contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, the SAD on Wednesday said it was the BJP's wish whether they wanted to take them along or not.

DES39 PB-SAD-AMARINDER SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder

Chandigarh: A day after the Akali Dal accused Amarinder Singh of making the Gandhi family happy to "save" his chair, the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday retorted, saying the SAD was not quitting the NDA at the Centre to save Harsimrat Kaur Badal's chair in the Union cabinet.

DES35 UKD-HC-CM Uttarakhand: HC notices to state govt, ex-CMs over rent for accommodation

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the state government and three former CMs on a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of an act which exempts them from paying market rent for government accommodations allotted to them.

DES19 RJ-GEHLOT Inflation, unemployment may lead to starvation: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed the Centre over economic issues, saying inflation and unemployment may lead to starvation in the country.

