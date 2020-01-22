STF arrested 885 criminals in 2019: Official

The Uttar Pradesh Police's special task force (STF) in 2019 arrested 885 criminals while five wanted criminals were killed in encounters, an official said on Wednesday. Due to the STFs effective surveillance, over 74 murders, loots and other heinous crimes were prevented, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

"Of the 885 criminals arrested by the UP STF, as many as 587 were from organised crime, while nine were from cyber crime. Five criminals who were carrying rewards on their heads were shot down by the STF in encounters," he said. Awasthi also informed that 14 fake teachers were also arrested by STF personnel.

"In addition to this, 166 persons were arrested in connection with various recruitment examinations, and include those who aide use of unfair means," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

