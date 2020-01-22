Low magnitude quake hits HP's Chamba district

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, an official said. This is the second quake in Chamba in the last 10 days.

"An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 9.01 pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Chamba district, mild tremors were felt in adjoining areas." Shimla Meteorological Centre, Director, Manmohan Singh, said. On January 12, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude had hit the district.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.

