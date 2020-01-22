Left Menu
Woman found dead in flat, suicide attempt suspected

A 36-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in suburban Kurla on Wednesday evening with the police suspecting that she might have attempted suicide. Ameena Saeed Azmi, the deceased, lived in Alta Vista SRA Society in Kurla.

The death came to light when her neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from the flat and alerted the police. The police broke the flat's door to enter and found Azmi dead on a bed with a torn scarf around her neck.

It was suspected that she tried to hang herself from the ceiling fan but the scarf which she had tied around her neck broke due to the weight and she fell on the bed. The body was sent for autopsy and further probe was on, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikumar Meena.

"On the basis of primary information we have registered an Accidental Death Report," he added..

