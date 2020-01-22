Man, injured after falling from roof while flying kite, dies

A 45-year-old man died here on Wednesday due to the injuries he had suffered after falling off the roof of a warehouse while flying a kite on the day of Makar Sankranti, the police said. The incident had taken place at Itwari Mirchi Bazaar in Lakadanj area on January 15.

Ajay Ramaji Dhoke (45), a local resident, was flying kites with his friends on the roof of a warehouse when he lost balance and fell down. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday..

