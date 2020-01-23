Left Menu
644 militants surrender in Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:26 IST
A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arms, police said. The members of the insurgent groups -- ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB -- surrendered in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a programme here.

"This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms," Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters. He said it was one of the largest surrender of militants in the recent times..

