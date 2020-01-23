Three members of a family murdered in Chandigarh's Manimajra

There members of a family were murdered, while one was injured after being attacked by unidentified assailants in Manimajra, Chandigarh on Thursday morning, police said.

"Three people have been murdered with the help of a sharp weapon. Among those dead are a woman, her daughter and son. The husband of the woman is critically injured and is admitted to a hospital. We will take footage of CCTV cameras and investigate the matter," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Nilambari Jagadale.

Police has started investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.