MP govt should form special teams to tackle cancer: Scindia

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has suggested that special teams be formed by the Madhya Pradesh health department for the treatment of cancer patients in the state. He was speaking during a visit to the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, a charitable organization, here late Wednesday evening.

State health minister Tulsiram Silawat was also present at the institute. "Efforts must be taken right from the state government level to form special teams to treat patients suffering from cancer and other serious ailments," Scindia said.

In this campaign against cancer, help can also be taken from specialists working in the non-government sector, he added. The institute's secretary and noted cancer surgeon Dr. Digpal Dharkar said Scindia was impressed with the work at the medical facility and donated Rs 25 lakh for the construction of an operation theatre.

Scindia has also suggested identifying two to three backward districts in the state to start a campaign against cancer at the grassroots level, Dharkar said.

