Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi

A two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

"The plane had two pilots on-board and both of them are safe," Naithani told PTI. "The incident is said to have occurred due to a technical glitch in the plane but its cause could be ascertained by authorities concerned only," the officer said.

The left wing of the aircraft suffered some damages in the incident, but traffic movement on the highway remained normal, he said. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal Expressway or National Expressway 2 is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is located around 50 km from the national capital.

