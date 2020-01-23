50 taken ill in Odisha after having food at community feast

At least 50 people of a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district were taken ill after they consumed food, stored in a container, which had a dead snake in it, police said on Thursday. The incident happened during a community feast on Wednesday night at Deuli village under the jurisdiction of Pattamundai police station, a police officer said.

The dead snake was spotted in the container when all the utensils were being washed, he said. "Around 50 people, mostly women and children, were hospitalised after they developed nausea and uneasiness. All of them recovered fast and are out of danger," the Medical Officer of Pattamundai Sub Divisional Hospital, Chandra Sekhar Das, said.

The community feast was organised by a women self-help group. "The patients were treated for suspected food poisoning and administered intravenous fluid.

"All those admitted in the hospital responded well to the treatment and are being discharged from the hospital in a phased manner," the doctor said..

