Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren inaugurates three new facilities at JSCA International Stadium

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated three new facilities, Solar Power Facility, C3 Fitness Hub and the Uptown Cafe at Ranchi JSCA International Stadium in the presence of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:01 IST
Hemant Soren inaugurates three new facilities at JSCA International Stadium
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Former Indian Cricket team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in an event at Ranchi in JSCA Stadium on Thursday Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated three new facilities, Solar Power Facility, C3 Fitness Hub and the Uptown Cafe at Ranchi JSCA International Stadium in the presence of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In his address during the inauguration, Hemant Soren said that his government will work towards fulfilling the dreams of the youth. "Sportspersons, education and employment are the priority of the government," he said.

Talking about the contribution of Jharkhand in the field of sports, he said, "The players of Jharkhand have brought laurels to the state not only in the country but internationally." In cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has raised the value of the country. Jharkhand also has a golden history in the field of hockey. The present government will strive to take sports and sportspersons forward. Participation of youth is important in the all round development of the state and the country, he added.

"In the last few years, people of other states are looking at Jharkhand as a remote area. Their remote area is meant to be a scary environment, while the remote areas of Goa, Kerala, Uttarakhand are seen as tourist hubs. This situation has to change, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

KVIC seeks govt help to prevent misuse of 'Charkha' symbol by pvt players

Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC has approached the government seeking help to protect the misuse of the Charkha symbol by private players, nationally as well as internationally. KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said the matter has been...

Dozens of flights cancelled after Kazakh capital snowstorm

Dozens of flights were canceled Thursday after a snowstorm hit Kazakhstans capital Nur-Sultan amid unseasonably warm temperatures. Strong winds began battering the city of one million on Wednesday evening, leading to flights to Frankfurt, M...

Pranab Mukherjee delivers Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture on electoral processes

Election Commission of India today organised the 1st Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture instituted as a tribute to the first Chief Election Commissioner of India. Sh Sen had served as the first Chief Election Commissioner of India from 21st March...

Hyderabad FC extends Adil Khan's contract by next 3 years

Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced that it has signed a new deal with Adil Khan, extending his contract with the club till 2023. Im happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have faith in this club and its management and belie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020