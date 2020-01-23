Left Menu
India takes up issue of planned protests outside mission in London with UK govt

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:32 IST
In the wake of planned protests by some Pakistani and pro-Khalistani groups outside its mission in London, India on Thursday said it has taken up the matter with the UK and hoped adequate steps will be taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanshyam called on Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday and conveyed security and safety concerns flowing from planned protests, including on Republic Day at India House, the Indian mission in London said in a tweet.

Asked about planned protests by pro-Khalistani groups outside the Indian High Commission in the UK, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there have been incidents which have happened in London in the past and India has taken up the matter very strongly with the UK Foreign Office. "This was again done a few days back by the High Commission of India in London. We have sensitised them about the need to secure our premises, the safety of our persons who are working there and this is all part of what constitutes a normal diplomatic behaviour by other countries," he said.

"We do hope the UK government will take adequate steps to ensure that there is no untoward incident as has happened in the past," Kumar said.

