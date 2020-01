FIR in Lucknow against 100-125 unidentified women for anti-CAA protests

An FIR has been registered against 100-125 unidentified women for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by participating in anti-CAA protests in Ujariyaon locality in Gomti Nagar here, police said. They said only five women have been named in the FIR.

"The FIR was registered for violating prohibitory orders and other sections of IPC on Wednesday," a senior police official said. Protests by women and other activists against the Citizenship Amendment Act are taking place in many areas here including the Clock Tower and Ujariyaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.