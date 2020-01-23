Revenue official arrested in J-K's Kathua while taking bribe

A government official was caught arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said. Ramesh Kumar, Patwari of Halqa Baddu in Billawar Tehsil was trapped on the complaint of Hukam Chand and was booked under relevant sections of the law, the spokesperson said.

He said Chand had lodged a complaint alleging that the official was demanding bribe for preparing revenue extract (fard). A team of officers was constituted and a trap laid against the revenue official who was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

