Amit Aggarwal to be grand finale designer at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Amit Aggarwal is the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020 where he will be showcasing his latest collection 'AXIL'. The theme for the upcoming edition of the fashion gala is #BetterIn3D that seeks to explore a new, unseen dimension of beauty and fashion.

Aggarwal's collection will be a rendition of the theme. "'AXIL' was built from the amalgamation of independence and coexistence. To me, 'AXIL' is a vision of the future as we each see it. Every garment is designed to bring alive your visions of the world as it should be - the world as it will be when the generations ahead of us embrace it and all creation.

"I look forward to showcasing a visual representation of Lakme's theme of #BetterIn3D which is truly synonymous with my style and ethos," Aggarwal said in a statement. The designer will bring his signature style of futuristic biomimicry for modern modern woman through his structured yet free flowing silhouettes.

The polymers will be weaved into fabric to create 3D forms through embroidery. The colour palette will include greens, mauves, violet, red and silver.

Ashwath Swaminathan, head of innovations at Lakme, said the theme is about unveiling the future of beauty and fashion. "We are excited to partner with Amit and witness his interpretation of Lakme’s theme through futuristic designs," he added.

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020 will be held from February 12 to 16 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.