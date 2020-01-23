Guj CM launches 'Poshan Abhiyaan' to eradicate malnutrition

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched the state-wide Poshan Abhiyaan, a Central government scheme aimed at making India malnutrition free by 2022. The two-year nutrition campaign will cover all the cities, towns and villages, an official release stated.

While launching the scheme from Dahod district on Thursday, Rupani expressed his resolve to make Gujarat, which is already number one in many parametres, a leader in human development as well, the release said. Gujarat will do its best to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nutrition campaign, which carries the slogan 'Sahi Poshan-Desh Roshan', Rupani was quoted saying in the release.

Rupani also announced cash rewards of Rs 12,000 for aanganwadi, Asha and ANM workers, who do their best to eradicate malnutrition in the coming year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

