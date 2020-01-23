Tgana man approaches human rights panel after womans parents

A 25-year old man has knocked at the doors of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, seeking 'justice', claiming the family members of his lover are opposing their marriage though he converted to their religion as suggested by her. The man from Vikarabad near here said the two belonging to different religions have been in love since their school days and both their families initially agreed to the marriage proposal. However, the woman's family later changed mind.

He alleged the woman was badly treated by her family for being in love with him after which she told him to convert to her religion so as to convince her relatives. But, even after he converted to her religion, they were not agreeing to the marriage, he claimed.

Sources in the commission said they have received the petition, but declined to elaborate further..

