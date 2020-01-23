Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four held in outer Delhi for killing insurance agent

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:07 IST
Four held in outer Delhi for killing insurance agent

Four men were arrested for allegedly abducting and killing an insurance agent after calling him to Noida on the pretext of buying a policy from him, the police said on Thursday. The accused -- Vinod Kumar, Sandeep, Monu Sharma and Sunny -- were nabbed from Nangloi in outer Delhi and its adjoining area in connection with the killing of Deepak Dua. They were previously involved in honey-trap incidents, the police said.

The accused had called Dua to Noida on January 6. They abducted the insurance agent and tried to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him. The accused, who were debt-ridden, strangled Dua after failing to get money from him and dumped his body in a canal near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, according to police. A case was registered after the relatives of Dua filed his missing complaint and expressed apprehension that he might have been abducted, said B K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On January 17, the UP police informed the local police here that they recovered the body of the victim from a canal, he said. Using technical surveillance, the police team first zeroed in on Sharma and managed to nab all the four accused, he added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that all of them were debt-ridden as they had suffered losses in betting in cricket matches. Vinod informed his associates about Dua's wealth and hatched conspiracy with them to kidnap him and extort money to pay back their debts, the officer said. Using fake documents, they procured two SIM cards from Kosi Kalan, UP and contacted Dua to purchase an insurance policy, he said.

On January 4, the accused called Dua to come at Nangloi Metro station so that they can avail the policy and then took him to Dariyapur. They, however, could not execute their plan. Two days later, they again called him at Noida Metro station, he added. Vinod met him at the station and took him in a car in which four other accused persons were already seated. He held him hostage in the car and demanded Rs 25 lakh from him, the officer said.

However, Dua denied having cash and told them that they could take Rs 30,000 using his ATM card. The offer did not go down well with the accused who killed him, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

The Hague, Jan 23 AFP The UNs highest court ordered Myanmar on Thursday to do everything in its power to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, as international justice stepped into the crisis for the first time. In a unanimous ruling, t...

SRCC cancels talk on protests in Northeast, allege students

A section of students of Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce on Thursday alleged that the institution cancelled a talk on the issue of protests in the Northeast citing that there could be violence on campus if the event took plac...

China reports first death outside virus epicentre: official

Beijing, Jan 23 AFP Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.The health commission in northern Hebei province, which...

ANALYSIS-Tree planting extends an olive branch across the climate divide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds business and government leaders may have found a way to fight climate change without having to call global warming by its name or agree on what is causing it.This ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020