J&K Lt Guv assures protection of land and jobs

Seeking to allay apprehensions around the domicile rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu on Thursday assured protection of land and jobs subject to certain exceptions in the Union Territory. He also said around 1,000 development projects have been completed in the UT in the last 18 months and an equal number would be completed soon.

"There have been certain apprehensions around the domicile rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in August last year). Keeping in view the interest of the UT, protection of land and jobs for the locals would be ensured subject to certain exceptions," Murmu said. Participating in a public outreach programme of the Centre along with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala at Miran Sahib here, the Lt Governor reiterated the government's commitment for implementation of the 74th Constitutional Amendment to strengthen the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in J&K.

He also informed that the government is relooking at the reservation policy so that no section of society is left behind. "In the last 18 months, around 1000 developmental projects have been completed and an equal number would be completed soon. Earlier, only 20 percent amount was spent out of the Prime Ministers' Development Package (PMDP) but in the last one year, the expenditure saw a further increase of 26 percent," he said.

The Lt Governor said that with the revival of power projects, the government is committed to tapping the power sector to its full potential. "Unbundling of Power Development Department will witness a positive change in the power scenario in the next two years," he said.

Referring to the week-long public outreach programme of the Centre, Murmu said the purpose of the initiative is to spread the awareness of Central government's developmental and public welfare initiatives and to have a first-hand appraisal of the public issues and demands. Rupala, in his address, termed the public outreach programme of the government as a great tool to stay well versed with the developmental aspirations of the people.

He said Jammu and Kashmir would be developed into a model UT. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar inaugurated public projects and listened to issues of locals at separate public outreach camps in the border district of Poonch.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's two-day extensive tour of Reasi district concluded with her visit to Sujandhar and surrounding panchayats of block Bhomag. At a public meeting held at Government High School Sujandhar, the Union MoS interacted with prominent citizens and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and assessed their demands and problems.

She said that every household of Union Territory would have tapped water by 2021 in the first phase of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission.

