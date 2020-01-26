Left Menu
ASAT from Mission Shakti, ADTCR to be on display during Republic Day parade

The Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile from Mission Shakti and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR) will be on display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced.

ASAT missile used in Mission Shakti (Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile from Mission Shakti and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR) will be on display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced. In a major defence achievement, India had on March 27, last year, successfully tested an anti-satellite missile by shooting down its own decommissioned satellite that was on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300-km from the Earth's surface.

The satellite was destroyed in a "hit to kill" mode with a 10-centimetre accuracy, with the satellite and the missile approaching each other at a high speed of nearly 11 km per second. The covert technology of Hit to Kill developed for the first time by India for such applications enables it to destroy an enemy satellite by directly colliding with it with pin-point accuracy.

The successful demonstration has placed India at par with the elite club of three nations, US, Russia, and China that possess this capability. The DRDO conceptualised, designed, integrated and successfully tested the system in a record time of two years.

ADTCR, the second equipment of the DRDO which will be on display during the parade, is used for volumetric surveillance, detection, tracking and friend/foe identification of aerial targets of different types and transmission of prioritised target data to multiple command posts/weapon systems. The radar is capable of detecting very small and low flying targets. The system employs state of the art Active Phased Array Technology with Digital Beam Formatting.

The radar system including 4D Radar, power and cooling systems, operator shelter, communication equipment etc are configured on two highly mobility vehicles. The Radar can be deployed in the plain areas, deserts and in the mountain regions and is employed for tactical early warning for ground-based weapon systems. (ANI)

