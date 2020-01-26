Left Menu
Misinformation being spread on CAA, atmosphere vitiated: Joshi

  • PTI
  • Nagpur
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 11:12 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 11:08 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Stating that Muslims were never subjected to discrimination in India, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday alleged that misinformation was being spread in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He was talking to reporters after hoisting the national flag at the Sangh headquarters here on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

"Till date, the followers of Islam have never been subjected to any kind of discrimination in thiscountry. If any citizen from there, be it a Muslim, come to India, then they can also get citizenship as per the law which is already in place. What is the problem in that?" Joshi said in response to a question on the CAA. "Without giving it a serious thought, misinformation is being spread on it. If the feeling behind the CAA is understood properly, then it won't face any opposition," he added.

"The government has repeatedly clarified on this issue, but different groups are still creating an atmosphere against it. The Act has been passed by the Parliament and everyone should accept it," Joshi said. All kinds of government had made amendments to the Citizenship Act in the past, he said, adding, "I don't know why this time atmosphere is being vitiated." Joshi appealed to the people to stay away from misinformation.

"It is imperative for the country that no foreign national stays here. This Act allows not only Hindus, but Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan (to become a citizen). Hence, stoking unrest on this is not good," Joshi added. Replying to a query why people from Sri Lanka have not been included in the list, he said that they were allowed earlier, but there is no religious persecution in that country now.

Joshi also said that it was a matter of pride for India that has its own Constitution and runs according to it. "We feel that our Constitution was created taking into consideration the requirements of the country. I appeal to all the citizens to resolve that pride and prestige of the Constitution are maintained," he said.

