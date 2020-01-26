Nigerian held, cocaine worth over Rs 3 lakh recovered

Police have arrested a 22-year-old Nigerian man from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai and seized cocaine worth over Rs three lakh from him, an official said on Sunday. The arrest was made on Friday evening, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, Navi Mumbai Police kept a vigil in Koparkhairne and nabbed the accused, identified as Ikkechukku Precious Onedikachi. Cocaine weighing 26 gms and valued at Rs 3.13 lakh was recovered from him," DCP Pankaj Dahane (Zone I) of Navi Mumbai said in a statement. "The accused was going towards a food joint to sell the cocaine, when he was caught," the official said.

An offence was registered against him at Koparkhairane police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigation into the case is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

