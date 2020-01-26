Telangana tableau depicts floral festival of Bathukamma

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Telangana state's tableau depicted Bathukamma, a floral festival of the state. Bathukamma means 'Mother Goddess comes Alive' and the festival symbolises the patron Goddess of womanhood.

During the nine-day festival, women make small Bathukammas with seasonal flowers, which havemedicinal values carefully arranged in seven concentric layers in the shape of a temple gopuramon a brass plate and dance and play around them every evening. Goddess Gauri is worshipped in the form of Bathukamma.

Telangana, the youngest state of India, brought the rich mixture of its cultures and festivalsin its tableau. The rear part showcases Sammakha-Saralamma Jatara popularly known as Medaram Jatara.

It is the largest tribal religious festival congregation in the world, held biennially for four days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.