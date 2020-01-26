Punjab, Haryana, UT of Chandigarh celebrate Republic Day

Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Sunday joined the nation in celebrating the 71st Republic Day. Republic Day celebrations at most places in the two states were held under tight security arrangements.

Police, home guards and NCC contingents took part in parades held in district headquarters in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh. School students presented colorful dance performances at several places in the region.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore unfurled the national flag at the state-level function in Gurdaspur. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya unfurled the national flag in Ambala.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unfurled the national flag in Mohali, while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the tricolour in Jind, officials said. Both Singh and Khattar conveyed their greetings to people on the occasion.

Various events were held in district headquarters in Punjab and Haryana, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Moga, Bathinda, Panchkula, Karnal and Rupnagar. Ministers of Punjab and Haryana presided over the celebrations in district headquarters.

Security has been stepped up across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in view of Republic Day programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.