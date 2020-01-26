Left Menu
Development News Edition

ULFA suspected to be behind Assam bomb blasts: DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that police suspect United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) to be behind the bomb blasts that took place in the state on Republic Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:19 IST
ULFA suspected to be behind Assam bomb blasts: DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta
Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that police suspect United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) to be behind the bomb blasts that took place in the state on Republic Day. "Four blasts have taken at four different places in the state. There has been no casualty and no damage to property has been reported. We suspect ULFA to be behind the blasts. We are undertaking the investigation," DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

The DGP refuted the reported fifth blast in Tinsukia district saying that it is unconfirmed. At least four explosions took place in Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts on Sunday morning as the country celebrated Republic Day.

The first blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. The second blast took place near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh while another blast took place near the Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh. The other explosion took place in the Sonari town of Charaideo district. Assam Chief Minister Sarabananda Sonowal condemned the bomb blasts and added that he has directed police to take stern action against those involved in the blasts.

"I condemn the blasts. It is an act of cowardice. I have directed police to take stern action against those involved. Peace-loving people of Assam deserve a special thanks as due to people's participation we were able to celebrate the 71st Republic Day in 33 districts," Sonowal told reporters here. "People of Assam are very concerned about the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the state. I have directed the police to take stern action against those involved in the bomb blasts," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020