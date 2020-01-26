Left Menu
Tableaux showcase India's diversity, progress at 71st Republic Day parade

Tableaux of different states of India and various central government departments showcased the country's cultural, linguistic and ethnic diversity and the social, economic and scientific progress made by the country at the 71st Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 14:15 IST
The Telangana tableau during Republic Day parade.

Tableaux of different states of India and various central government departments showcased the country's cultural, linguistic and ethnic diversity and the social, economic and scientific progress made by the country at the 71st Republic Day parade here on Sunday. Here are some of the tableaux that participated in the Republic Day parade this year:

Karnataka's tableau depicted the philosophy of Basaveshwara and the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Centre for Experience), which was the socio-religious centre that existed in the present-day Basava Kalyana of Bidar district in Karnataka. The tableau of Gujarat showcased 'Rani ki Vav - Jal Mandir', a unique piece of ancient Indian architectural style and craftsmanship located in the city of Patan.

Jammu and Kashmir also registered its presence at the Republic Day parade with 'Back to Village' programme as the theme of the Union Territory's tableau. The tableau of Himachal Pradesh showcased the Kullu Dussehra festival while the tableau of Madhya Pradesh depicted the Tribal Museum of the state.

Rajasthan showed the architectural and cultural heritage of its capital city Jaipur while Assam's tableau depicted bamboo and cane crafts from the state. Odisha showed the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja whereas Telangana depicted Bathukamma, a floral festival of the state.

The Indian Air Force along with Indian Navy also showcased their assets including the scaled down models of Rafale fighter jet, the indigenously developed Tejas fighter jet, Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Kalvari Class submarine. This year, a total of 56 tableaux proposals had been received by the Union government. Out of these, 22 were shortlisted for participation in the parade.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the event. Apart from the Union ministers, the dignitaries who came to Rajpath to witness the parade were Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha, BJP president JP Nadda, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of various political parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the newly-built National War Memorial (NWM) at India Gate here ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

