Odisha Guv, CM greet people during R-Day celebrations

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with fervour in Odisha on Sunday, with Governor Ganeshi Lal hoisting the national flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here and taking salute during the ceremonial parade by armed forces and police personnel. In a departure from tradition, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, this time, graced the programme in the state capital as the guest of honour, while state finance minister Niranjan Pujari unfurled the Tricolour in Cuttack.

Since coming to power two decades ago, Patnaik had usually always presided over the Republic Day celebrations in the silver city. Both the governor and the chief minister extended wishes to people on the occasion.

Patnaik, after paying homage to the freedom fighters and martyred soldiers, urged people to work together for the development of the state. "Odisha will be known for its selfless service, courage, dedication and determination," he insisted.

At least 12 tableaus rolled down the Mahatma Gandhi Marg, highlighting the state's development schemes and achievements. Cultural programmes were also organized across the state on Sunday to mark the occasion..

