Fresh western disturbance to bring more rain, snow this week: IMD

A fresh western disturbance is likely to bring widespread snowfall and rain to the hills and plains in many parts of northern India on January 28 and 29, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Sunday. "A fresh and active western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from tonight onwards. It is very likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow over Western Himalayan Region with isolated heavy rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 28 and over Uttarakhand on January 29," the weather bulletin said.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and eastern parts of India are expected to receive widespread rain and hailstorm from January 27 to January 29 with maximum intensity on the 28th. A previous western disturbance last week caused light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. The weather condition had led to dense fog in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. (ANI)

