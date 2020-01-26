R-Day: Himachal Guv unfurls Tricolour at historic Ridge maidan

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with fervour at the historic Ridge maidan here as Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the Tricolour and took salute during an impressive parade by contingents of the police, ITBP, home gaurd and schoolchildren. The customary grand parade was led by Capt Nikhil Kumar, 2nd Naga Regiment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion. Various cultural items were presented during the programme with the traditional attire remaining the centre of attraction.

Tableaux depicting various development activities of the state government were showcased on this occasion. The governor and the CM also released balloons, giving the message of beti bachao, beti padhao.

The day was also celebrated in all 12 districts of the state, including snowbound tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

