Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 p.m. MDS1 TL-RAO-CAA-REDDY Kishan Reddy slams Telangana CM from attacking Centre on CAA Hyderabad: Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister's criticism of the NDA government at the Centre over the CAA issue, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy challenged K Chandrasekhar Rao to point out anything in the amended Citizenship Act that affects anyone in the country.

MDS2 KL-HUMAN CHAIN 620 km human chain formed in Ker demanding withdrawal of CAA Thiruvananthapuram: A 620 km long human chain from the northern part of Kerala to the south was formed by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. MES7 TN-PADMA-CM TN CM greets Padma awardees from state Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami greeted the Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu and wished they bring more laurels to the state..

