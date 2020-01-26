Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi terms settlement of Bru-Reang refugee crisis as historic in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the solution of the Bru-Reang refugee crisis was a historic decision, which ended the more than two-decade-old problems of the community.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:51 IST
PM Modi terms settlement of Bru-Reang refugee crisis as historic in 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the solution of the Bru-Reang refugee crisis was a historic decision, which ended the more than two-decade-old problems of the community. While addressing his first monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year, PM Modi said, "Two weeks ago, a very important agreement was signed in New Delhi which ended the chapter of the painful, almost 25-year-old, Bru-Reang refugee crisis."

"This problem dates back to the 1990s. In 1997, Bru-Reang tribals had to leave Mizoram and take refuge in Tripura due to ethnic tension. The refugees were kept in temporary camps in Kanchanpur in North Tripura," he said. PM Modi said that members of the tribal community had to spend a large part of their lives in refugee camps, which meant them being deprived of the basic facilities.

"It is very painful that people of Bru-Reang spent a sizeable portion of their life in these camps as refugees. For them, living in camps meant deprivation from the basic amenities of life. For 23 years, there were no homes, no land, neither were there any medical facilities for the families nor education for their children," Modi said. "They spent every moment of their lives in uncertainty. Governments came and went but none could solve their problems. But despite all odds, their belief in the Constitution and culture remained intact and this very belief has brought a new dawn in their lives," said PM.

He commended the signing of the agreement and said, "The pact has opened the path of a dignified life for them. The new decade of 2020 has brought a new ray of hope in their lives. Around 34 thousand Bru-Reang refugees will be settled in Tripura, Centre will assist in rehabilitations and their overall development by giving a package of around Rs 600 crore." "Every displaced family will get a plot, assistance for homes and rations will be given to them. They will also be able to take the benefits of Centre and State's public welfare schemes," he said, enlisting the benefits of the pact.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of both the states and the respective Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Tripura for ending the crisis. "This is a unique agreement for a number of reasons, it depicts the essence of co-operative federalism. For this agreement, the Chief Ministers of both Mizoram and Tripura were present and it was signed with the agreement and wishes of the two states. I thank the CMs and people of both the states," Modi said.

"I once again extend my wishes to the people of both the states and the Bru-Reang community," he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 16 had presided over the signing of an agreement between the central government and the Chief Ministers of Tripura and Mizoram Biplab Kumar Deb and Zoramthanga and Bru refugee representatives under which around 34,000 internally displaced people will be settled in Tripura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangero...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020