Leopard cub killed in suspected tiger attack

The carcass of a two-year-old leopard cub was found in a tea estate at Valparai in Coimbatore district on Sunday, and it is suspected that the cub was attacked by a stronger animal probably a tiger, police said. Based on information, forest department officials went to the spot, recovered the decomposed carcass and sent it for a postmortem, the police said.

Preliminary investigation on the injury marks on the cub revealed it may have been killed by the tiger, they said. PTI NVM NVG NVG.

