Churches, mosques in Kerala unfurl national flag to protest

  PTI
  • Thiruvai
  Updated: 26-01-2020 20:36 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:36 IST
Latin churches and mosques under Wakf board in Kerala hoisted the national flag and read out the preamble to the Constitution on Sunday on the occasion of Republic day, in protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Priests of all Latin churches read out a pastoral letter against the law, saying it was "unconstitutional" and affects not just the Muslim community but the whole of the country.

Observing January 26 as the day to protect the Constitution, the letter said the biggest crime was to divide the people. "Dividing the people is the biggest crime. It's happening here. The CAA is unconstitutional. It's also against the secular democratic values of the country... This is not just against the Muslims. But against the whole population of the country," the pastoral letter said.

It also said the interpretation of the Act and the explanation given by the authorities imply that one religion is going to get prominence in the country. "As per the Constitution, India is a sovereign,socialist, secular, democratic republic. Everyone has a right to believe and practice in any religion as they like...

But in today's scenario, it seems like we are heading towards a one-religion based community," it said. The believers were asked to take a pledge to protect the Constitution.

The letter was read out after the Sunday mass in the churches all over the state. The National flag was also hoisted in the premises of the churches.

All mosques registered under the Wakf Board also unfurled the tricolour as part of the Republic Day celebrations and read out the preamble to the Constitution in protest against the CAA..

