Indian and Chinese Army hold BPM in Ladakh on Republic Day

On the 71st Republic Day, Indian and Chinese Army held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on Sunday in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegation was led by Brigadier HS Gill and Colonel Manoj Kumar and the Chinese delegation by Senior Colonel Yin Hong Chen and Lieutenant Colonel Lee Ming Ju respectively.

"Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at the functional level in the border areas," read the press release. It added that a cultural programme showcasing Indian culture and traditions were also organised by the Indian side.

"The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders," read the release. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, honouring the historic date when the country adopted its constitution. (ANI)

