DEL50 RDAY-2NDLDALL CELEBRATIONS

India exhibits military prowess, cultural diversity at grand Republic Day parade

New Delhi: India on Sunday celebrated its 71st Republic Day with a grand display of military prowess, vibrant cultural diversity and socio-economic progress on the majestic Rajpath where thousands of people, besides the country's top political and military leadership and foreign dignitaries witnessed the annual parade.

DEL51 PM-MANNKIBAAT-LD NORTHEAST

Violence, weapons not solutions; resolve issues through peaceful dialogue: PM Modi

New Delhi: Violence never resolves any issue and no problem can be worked out by creating another, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address -- the first of the year.

R-Day celebrated with colorful parades across India; CAA protests in WB, blasts in Assam

New Delhi: Colourful Republic Day parades capturing India's rich diversity were held across the country on Sunday as states listed out their achievements and outlined development agendas, but the occasion was marred in Upper Assam by four back-to-back explosions, claimed by the banned ULFA (I).

DEL40 RDAY-LD CHIEF GUEST

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro witnesses R-Day Parade at Rajpath

New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Sunday joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India's Republic Day celebrations in the past few decades.

DEL43 JK-DAY-KASHMIR

R-Day passes off peacefully in Kashmir, the main function presided over by Guv's advisor

Srinagar: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Sunday amidst tight security with the main function in the Valley being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor's advisor Farooq Khan presided over the function, but most mainstream politicians stayed away.

CAL14 RDAY-EAST

R-Day celebrated in East; bomb blasts in Assam, CAA protests in Bengal

Guwahati/Kolkata/Patna: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and pageantry across the eastern region on Sunday, even as four serial explosions rocked Assam early in the day, and sparse protests over the new citizenship law were reported from parts of the state and neighboring West Bengal.

DEL48 MEA-JAISHANKAR-CHINA-LD VIRUS

As of now, no Indian in China affected by coronavirus outbreak: MEA

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday that as of now no Indian in China has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the embassy in Beijing is in close touch with all Indians, including university students, in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei province.

DEL44 RDA-SHAHEEN-BAGH

RDay at Shaheen Bagh: Flag hoisted by the 'dadis', Vemula mother; chants of Azadi, Jana Gana Mana

New Delhi: The three elderly women who have come to be known as the "dadis of Shaheen Bagh" for leading the anti-CAA agitation there, and the mother of Rohith Vemula, a deceased student of the University of Hyderabad, hoisted the tricolor at the protest venue on Sunday to mark the country's 71st Republic Day.

DEL36 RDAY-PARADE-WOMEN

Tania Sher Gill, all-women CRPF motorcycle team give many girls goosebumps

New Delhi: Captain Tania Sher Gill, who led an all-men contingent at the Republic Day parade on Sunday, gave many girls goosebumps in the huge crowd at Rajpath.

DEL42 JK-2NDLD MOBILE

Mobile phone services in Kashmir now restored

Srinagar: Mobile phone services and 2G Internet services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday hours after being suspended as a precautionary measure for ensuring an incident-free Republic Day celebration in the Valley, officials said.

BOM 1 MH-CITIZENSHIP-RSS

Misinformation being spread on CAA, atmosphere vitiated: Joshi

Nagpur: Stating that Muslims were never subjected to discrimination in India, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday alleged that misinformation was being spread in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

MDS8 KL-LD HUMAN CHAIN

620 km human chain formed in Ker demanding the withdrawal of CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: A 620-km-long human chain from the northern part of Kerala to the south was formed on Sunday, Republic day, by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

FGN24 RDAY-LD CELEBRATIONS

Indians across the world celebrate 71st Republic Day

Melbourne/Colombo: Thousands of Indians across the world enthusiastically celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday and participated in various cultural events with the unfurling of the tricolor and singing of the national anthem.

European Parliament to debate on the anti-CAA resolution

London: The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a resolution tabled by some of its members against India's Citizenship Amendment Act, which it says marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 CHINA-INDIA-VIRUS-LD STUDENTS

India examining 'all options' to provide relief to Indians stuck in Wuhan

Beijing: India on Sunday said it is examining "all options" in consultations with China to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students, in Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus. By K J M Varma.

