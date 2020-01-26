Video conferencing facility for jail inmates in Jammu inaugurated

A video conferencing facility for jail inmates was inaugurated at district jail Amphalla here on Sunday, an official spokesperson said. A first of its kind facility in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it was launched by chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and will facilitate interaction between the inmates and their families, the official said.

"Jails are meant for correction where inmates are supposed to shun their past and start a new future so as to live a normal life as a good citizen of this country," Subrahmanyam said. The chief secretary also inspected various sections of the jail including interview room facility, products display and the hospital among others, the spokesman said.

The prisons department has been providing correctional programmes which include educational and vocational training, recreational programmes and psychiatric consultation to the inmates, the official said. Besides, the products manufactured in the prison are sold at the department's retail outlet and through various exhibitions, the spokesman said.

He said a function to celebrate the Republic Day was also held in the jail premises where several cultural items were presented by the jail inmates and the jail staff. "It was a wonderful experience to witness the talented inmates," the chief secretary said as he appreciated the J&K prisons department for imparting professional skills of weaving, tailoring, and handicrafts to the inmates.

