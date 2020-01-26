Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana CM directs officials to increase number of hospitals in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 22:42 IST
T'gana CM directs officials to increase number of hospitals in

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday instructed officials to increase the number of 'Basti Dawakhanas' (hospitals in residential colonies) here from the present 118 to 350. Rao directed that two 'Basti Dawakhanas' be established in the 150 divisions in the city.

He also wanted the new hospitals opened within a month, a release from CM's office said. In another release, Rao said he planned to implement the 'Palle Pragathi' (village progress) programme, aimed at making the villages clean and green, more effectively.

I would undertake surprise visits to review work related to 'Palle Pragathi,' the release quoted him as saying. The Chief Minister wanted the officials and public representatives to perform their their duties sincerely and ensure that the programme does not remain a mere photo opportunity.

Under the initiative, residents actively take part in cleanliness programme and plan for the development of their hamlets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...

2 dead in shooting at a bar in South Carolina

Two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a bar in Hartsville, South Carolina, on Sunday, local media reported, citing officials. No arrests have been made by the police in connection with the incid...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020