2G mobile internet services restored in Kashmir

The 2G mobile internet services have been restored in Kashmir.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 23:07 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 23:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The 2G mobile internet services have been restored in Kashmir. On January 24, the Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government stated, "Pursuant to directions related to the regulation of telecom services, issued on 14th and 18th January 2020, the law enforcement agencies have reported no adverse impact so far. However, they have expressed apprehension, of misuse of internet for the propagation of terror activities and incitement of the general public by the circulation of inflammatory material, coordination of activities inimical to the security of the State or maintenance of public order, etc."

In view of the security situation prevailing in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the reports/ details submitted by the police authorities, the Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, had directed that mobile data services and internet access through fixed-line shall be allowed across the Jammu and Kashmir with few restrictions. The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

