Jammu Dogra front holds rally against Shaheen Bagh protesters

A rally was taken out by the Dogra Front in Jammu on Monday against the protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. The group claimed that "pro-Pakistan" elements were behind the Shaheen Bagh protest and demanded action against those who had allegedly made "anti-India" remarks during the agitation.

They also demanded the protesters be removed from Shaheen Bagh and the route cleared in the national capital. Led by its president Ashok Gupta, over 500 Dogra Front activists carrying the tricolour and pictures of Muslim Padma award winners raised slogans against the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

The activists questioned why the protesters at Shaheen Bagh were silent on government conferring Padma awards on Muslims. "People at Shaheen Bagh are saying there is discrimination against Muslims. But many Muslims were named for Padma awards on Republic Day. Is this discrimination? " Gupta told reporters here.

The Dogra Front president said people like Sharjeel Imam, a former JNU student who allegedly made seditious comments in the wake of the new citizenship law,"should not be allowed to live in India and sent to Pakistan". Gupta said Shaheen Bagh protest originated from an ideology which seeks "to divide India".

"It is an attempt to spread this pro-Pakistan ideology to other parts of India," he said.

