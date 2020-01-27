Burglars scoot with 800 gms jewellery, Rs 10 lakh from house

Burglars made away withRs 10 lakh and 800 grams of gold ornaments from a locked houseat Singanallur in the city

The family had gone out of station and returned home onMonday morning only to find the rear door broken open and thevaluables missing, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.