Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur on Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur on Tuesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment. AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot on Monday reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the biggest problem that the youth today are facing is unemployment. He said the employment crisis is worsening and the Centre in its upcoming budget should focus on creating new jobs and adopting policies that will make the industry thrive and provide employment to the people.

"Biggest issue today for youth is unemployment as ppl employed in different sectors hv bn facing redundancies in last 5 yrs. Job crisis is worsening. In next budget, Govt must focus on generating new jobs,on adopting policies wch allow industries to grow & increase number of staff (sic)," the chief minister tweeted. "Unemployment is growing in the country, we are all suffering because of rising inflation. Trade and industries are facing slowdown. Due to wrong policies of BJP government at the Centre, the country's economy is going down. The youth are feeling frustrated and angry (sic)," he added.

During the rally, Gandhi is also likely to talk about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA. It is the second Congress-ruled state after Punjab to pass such a resolution.

"The central government is diverting public attention from the real issues and Gandhi will primarily focus on them in the rally," Deputy Chief Minister Pilot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Republicans in Trump impeachment trial on the spot over Bolton book report

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...

ANALYSIS-'Stunning defeat': Fujimori's ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption crackdown with opposition lawmakers allied to the powerful Fujimori political dynasty.The gamble paid off. Vizca...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020