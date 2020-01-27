If Kejriwal had a strong resolve, Yamuna would be as clean as Ganga: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal had a strong resolve, the Yamuna would be as clean as the Ganga. "The Ganga, which earlier was no better than a polluted 'naala' is now clean and healthy at and beyond Kanpur...One requires strong resolve to find a solution to such problems. Only if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a strong resolve, the Yamuna in Delhi would be as clean as the Ganga," Adityanath said while flagging off the UP government's five-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Bijnor.

There are two routes of the 'Yatra'. The first from Bijnor to Kanpur and the second, Ballia to Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the 'Yatra' from Ballia. He said the state government has "acted" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to clean the Ganga.

Adityanath further said, "It is the responsibility of each one of us to ensure that the Ganga remains clean. We must stop throwing garbage in the river. We must also ensure that no other pollutant is released in the river." The chief minister said the purpose behind the 'Ganga Yatra' was to accelerate economies of the villages along its banks. "The river not only has spiritual value for us but it can also accelerate economic development of the villages that lay on the banks of the Ganga," Adityanath said.

"We will encourage establishing Ganga nurseries, parks and ponds and encourage organic farming to accelerate village economy," he said. The chief minister said the Ganga Basin is extremely fertile and can grow crops that can feed a large population.

"This fertile basin is home to 40 per cent of the country's population and can feed a huge population," Adityanath said. The state government is organising the two 'Yatras' to increase awareness about Ganga rejuvenation and also to accelerate economic development.

The two Yatras will cover 1,358 km, touching 27 districts and 21 municipal bodies over a period of five days, before converging in Kanpur on Friday.

