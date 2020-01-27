Farmers back peers in delta against hydro-carbon projects

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association on Monday submitted a petition to the Coimbatore district Collector showing their opposition to implement hydro-carbon projects in the delta area of the state. Raising their voice in support of their counterparts in the delta region, farmers, including a few women, arrived at the Collectorate by wearing black turbans and submitted the petition.

Led by the association president S Palanisamy, the farmers opposed the Centre's decision for not seeking permission from the locals and farmers for the project and for not discussing the issue with them and the state government. If the hydro-carbon projects were implemented, the entire area would turn into a desert, the farmers said, demanding that the projects be shelved..

