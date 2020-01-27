Nirbhaya case: Dummy execution of four convicts performed in Tihar

A dummy execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case was performed at Tihar Jail on Monday, prison officials said.

Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 at 6 am after the previously-scheduled hanging on January 22 was postponed due to pending petitions.

Earlier in the day, the wife, mother and nephew of Akshay Kumar Singh met him in the prison, sources said.

