DEL93 AVI-LDALL AIRINDIA Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; provides clarity on debt, eases bidding norms

New Delhi: Moving forward with Air India stake sale process for the second time in less than two years, the government on Monday issued the preliminary bid document for 100 per cent stake in the debt-laden airline along with fixing the debt amount for prospective bidders and easing the bidding norms.

DEL92 LDALL CAA West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution, 4th state to do so; all states have to implement the Act, says Centre

Kolkata/Mangaluru: West Bengal on Monday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) becoming the fourth non-BJP state to take the legislative route and be on a collision course with the NDA government which asserted every state should implement the Act as it was a central law.

DEL86 LD ALL ADNAN-POLITICS Adnan Sami centre of political debate -- and Twitter spat too

Mumbai: Pakistani-origin musician Adnan Sami was at the centre of a raging political debate on Monday with the ruling BJP and the LJP saying he is highly deserving of the Padma Shri while the opposition Congress questioned the merit of the award and the NCP labelled it an insult.

DEL108 VIRUS-MEET-LD INDIANS India decides to take steps for possible evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China

New Delhi: The government on Monday decided to take steps for possible evacuation of over 250 Indians from Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the fast spreading coronavirus.

NATION

DEL79 MHA-BODO-2NDLD ACCORD To bring permanent peace in Bodo areas in Assam, govt signs accord with NDFB, ABSU

New Delhi: With an aim to bring permanent peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam, the government on Monday signed an accord with the dreaded insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) and two other outfits, providing political and economic benefits without acceding to the demand for a separate state or Union Territory.

DEL95 LD RAJNATH Anti-CAA resolutions in assemblies 'constitutional blunder', no power can stop KP's return: Rajnath

Mangaluru: Taking on opposition parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked them not to make the "constitutional blunder" of passing resolutions against the CAA in state assemblies where they have a majority and advised them to not forget "Rasthradharma" for their "vipakshdharma". By Deepak Patel

DEL76 DL-POLL-SHAH Amit Shah dares Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Stepping up attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared the AAP chief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh here so that people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election.

DEL107 JNU-LD SHARJEEL JNU Proctor summons Sharjeel Imam who has been booked in sedition cases

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chief proctor has summoned research scholar Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked on sedition and other charges in several states, to appear before him and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches made by him.

DEL103 DL-POLL-BJP-SHAHEEN BAGH 'Shaheen Bagh' takes centre stage in BJP's poll campaign

New Delhi: 'Shaheen Bagh' has gradually taken the centre stage in the BJP's election campaign in Delhi, pitchforking its nationalist agenda which has virtually overshadowed its polls plank of development work by the Centre.

CAL23 WB-LD MAMATA VIJAYVARGIYA Mamata slams Vijayvargiya over his 'poha' remark

Kolkata: After BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya made the bizarre connection between food and nationality and drew flak for it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned the right of the saffron party leaders to comment on the eating habits of people or their attire.

LEGAL

LGD34 SC-3RDLD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to hear plea of one of four death row convicts against dismissal of mercy plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

LGD42 SC-LD TRANSGENDER SC seeks Centre's response on plea against 2019 law on transgenders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 2019 law on protection of rights of transgenders on the ground that it restricts their right to self-identification.

LGD39 SC-SABARIMALA-MOSQUE ENTRY Scribe moves SC seeking entry of Muslim women for prayers in mosque

New Delhi: A senior journalist moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking impleadment in a batch of petitions seeking a direction to permit the Muslim Women to enter and offer prayers inside mosque.

FOREIGN

FGN24 PAK-COURT-JUD Pak anti-terrorism court sentences 2 JuD members in terror financing case Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced two members of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) to 15 days in jail in terror financing case. By M Zulqernain

FGN38 UK-LD VISA

UK unveils 'unlimited' visa offer for top scientists London: The UK government on Monday unveiled what it termed as an "unlimited" fast-track visa offer to attract top scientists, researchers and mathematicians from across the world, including from India. By Aditi Khanna.

