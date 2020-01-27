Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

A militant was killed in a brief encounter with security forces on Monday after the ultras opened fire on a patrol team in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a soldier, officials said. The jawan suffered injuries after he was hit by a bullet fired by some militants in the Arwani area of Anantnag district, the officials said.

They said security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. As the searches were going on, security forces personnel were fired upon, triggering retaliation, the officials said.

In the ensuing gunfight, one unidentified militant has been killed, they added. PTI MIJ SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.