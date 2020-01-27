Arunachal Guv, CM discuss border infra issues with Army

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday held discussions with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on security and border infrastructure-related issues in the state. Holding the discussions at Itanagar, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen Chauhan apprised the governor of the actions being taken by the Army in coordination with other agencies for maintaining peaceful security situation in the state, a Defence official said.

Lt Gen Chauhan assured Mishra and Khandu of all possible assistance from the Army whenever required, he said. The governor emphasised on strengthening the coordination between the border state and the Army to reinforce the sense of security among people, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Mishra urged the general officers commanding of the Eastern Command and 4 Corps to enhance the socio-economic activities of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, it said. The general security arrangements on the entire Sino- India border were also reviewed during the meeting.

In a separate meeting with Khandu at Raj Bhavan, the governor discussed administrative issues and deliberated on removing the hurdles and bottlenecks in the implementation of welfare projects, the communique added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.