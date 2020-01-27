Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:38 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 10.30 pm:

NATION

DEL127 2NDLDALL CORONAVIRUS India to take steps for possible evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre on Monday decided to take steps for possible evacuation of over 250 Indians from Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and announced a raft of precautionary measures to deal with suspected cases.

DEL128 AVI-2NDLD ALL-AIRINDIA Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; provides clarity on debt, eases bidding norms

New Delhi: Moving forward with Air India stake sale process for the second time in less than two years, the government on Monday issued the preliminary bid document for 100 per cent stake in the debt-laden airline along with fixing the debt amount for prospective bidders and easing the bidding norms.

DEL114 2NDLDALL CAA WB passes anti-CAA resolution, 4th state to do so; Rajnath tells oppn states it is 'constitutional blunder'

Kolkata/Mangaluru: West Bengal on Monday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) to become the fourth non-BJP state to take the legislative route, prompting the Centre to tell the opposition parties it is a "constitutional blunder" and they should not forget their duty to the nation.

DEL130 LDALL SHARJEEL More states file FIR against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel, police teams conduct raids

New Delhi/Jehanabad/Imphal: Police teams from Bihar and Delhi conducted multiple raids in different parts of the country to nab anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked on sedition and other charges in several states for his alleged "inflammatory" speeches, but he eluded the dragnet, officials said on Monday.

DEL95 LD RAJNATH Anti-CAA resolutions in assemblies 'constitutional blunder', no power can stop KP's return: Rajnath

Mangaluru: Taking on opposition parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked them not to make the "constitutional blunder" of passing resolutions against the CAA in state assemblies where they have a majority and advised them to not forget "Rasthradharma" for their "vipakshdharma". By Deepak Patel

DEL119 DL-POLL-LD SHAH Amit Shah dares Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh, asserts Modi govt will not spare anti-nationals

New Delhi: Stepping up attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared the AAP chief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh so that the people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election.

LEGAL

LGD34 SC-3RDLD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to hear plea of one of four death row convicts against dismissal of mercy plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

LGD45 DL-COURT-JAMIA Violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia: AISA member moves Delhi court seeking monitored probe

New Delhi: A Left student outfit member, who has been booked in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia last month, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking a court-monitored investigation into it alleging that the investigating agency was shielding policemen who "wreaked havoc" on the varsity premises.

LGD42 SC-LD TRANSGENDER SC seeks Centre's response on plea against 2019 law on transgenders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 2019 law on protection of rights of transgenders on the ground that it restricts their right to self-identification.

FOREIGN

FGN56 PAK-SAEED Pak anti-terrorism court adjourns hearing against Hafiz Saeed till Jan 29

Lahore: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan on Monday adjourned till January 29 the hearing against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close aides in terror financing cases after their lawyers couldn't complete arguments. By M Zulqernain

FGN50 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS Chinese Premier Li visits virus-epicentre Wuhan as death toll climbs to 81

Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan on Monday, the first such trip by a top leader to the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to boost the morale of millions of beleaguered people and medical staff, amid the rapid spread of the disease that has killed 81 people, infected over 2,700 and prompted two high ranking officials to offer their resignation. By K J M Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns

U.S. stocks fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the worlds second largest economy after the country ex...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming...

ANALYSIS-'Stunning defeat': Fujimori's ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption crackdown with opposition lawmakers allied to the powerful Fujimori political dynasty.The gamble paid off. Vizca...

Amazon emissions lowest from indigenous and protected lands, scientists say

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indigenous lands and protected areas in the Amazon rainforest account for just 10 of all carbon emissions from tropical forests spread across the nine countries of the Amazon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020