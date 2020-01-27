These are the top stories at 10.30 pm:

NATION

DEL127 2NDLDALL CORONAVIRUS India to take steps for possible evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre on Monday decided to take steps for possible evacuation of over 250 Indians from Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and announced a raft of precautionary measures to deal with suspected cases.

DEL128 AVI-2NDLD ALL-AIRINDIA Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; provides clarity on debt, eases bidding norms

New Delhi: Moving forward with Air India stake sale process for the second time in less than two years, the government on Monday issued the preliminary bid document for 100 per cent stake in the debt-laden airline along with fixing the debt amount for prospective bidders and easing the bidding norms.

DEL114 2NDLDALL CAA WB passes anti-CAA resolution, 4th state to do so; Rajnath tells oppn states it is 'constitutional blunder'

Kolkata/Mangaluru: West Bengal on Monday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) to become the fourth non-BJP state to take the legislative route, prompting the Centre to tell the opposition parties it is a "constitutional blunder" and they should not forget their duty to the nation.

DEL130 LDALL SHARJEEL More states file FIR against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel, police teams conduct raids

New Delhi/Jehanabad/Imphal: Police teams from Bihar and Delhi conducted multiple raids in different parts of the country to nab anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked on sedition and other charges in several states for his alleged "inflammatory" speeches, but he eluded the dragnet, officials said on Monday.

DEL95 LD RAJNATH Anti-CAA resolutions in assemblies 'constitutional blunder', no power can stop KP's return: Rajnath

Mangaluru: Taking on opposition parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked them not to make the "constitutional blunder" of passing resolutions against the CAA in state assemblies where they have a majority and advised them to not forget "Rasthradharma" for their "vipakshdharma". By Deepak Patel

DEL119 DL-POLL-LD SHAH Amit Shah dares Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh, asserts Modi govt will not spare anti-nationals

New Delhi: Stepping up attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared the AAP chief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh so that the people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election.

LEGAL

LGD34 SC-3RDLD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to hear plea of one of four death row convicts against dismissal of mercy plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

LGD45 DL-COURT-JAMIA Violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia: AISA member moves Delhi court seeking monitored probe

New Delhi: A Left student outfit member, who has been booked in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia last month, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking a court-monitored investigation into it alleging that the investigating agency was shielding policemen who "wreaked havoc" on the varsity premises.

LGD42 SC-LD TRANSGENDER SC seeks Centre's response on plea against 2019 law on transgenders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 2019 law on protection of rights of transgenders on the ground that it restricts their right to self-identification.

FOREIGN

FGN56 PAK-SAEED Pak anti-terrorism court adjourns hearing against Hafiz Saeed till Jan 29

Lahore: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan on Monday adjourned till January 29 the hearing against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close aides in terror financing cases after their lawyers couldn't complete arguments. By M Zulqernain

FGN50 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS Chinese Premier Li visits virus-epicentre Wuhan as death toll climbs to 81

Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan on Monday, the first such trip by a top leader to the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to boost the morale of millions of beleaguered people and medical staff, amid the rapid spread of the disease that has killed 81 people, infected over 2,700 and prompted two high ranking officials to offer their resignation. By K J M Varma.

