Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 trains running late in Northern Railway region, rain lashes parts of Delhi

As many as 14 trains are running late on Tuesday morning due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 08:09 IST
14 trains running late in Northern Railway region, rain lashes parts of Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 14 trains are running late on Tuesday morning due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region. For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog.

Meanwhile, mercury again dipped in the national capital as rain lashed parts of Delhi, early this morning. Weather forecast agency, IMD had last week predicted likelihood of rain of January, 28- 29.

"A fresh and active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 27. It is very likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rain or snow over western Himalayan Region with isolated heavy rain or snow over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh," IMD said in a release. The weather department has also predicted isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm on January 27 and scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm on January 28 and 29 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, the sportswear firm said on Tuesday. ...

WRAPUP 8-China sure of slaying "devil" virus, Hong Kong to cut links

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China was sure of defeating a devil coronavirus that has killed 106 people, spread across the world and rattled financial markets.Yet despite his confidence, the international alarm was rising. From...

WHO urges countries in South, Southeast Asian countries to boost readiness to respond to coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has urged countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Nepal and Thailand where confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, to strengthen the readiness to rapidly detect any case of importatio...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020