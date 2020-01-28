Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested from J-K's Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Andergam Pattan area of Baramulla district. He has been identified as 19-year-old Sajid Farooq Dar.

"In another operation by police one Sajid Farooq Dar Adnan, son of Farooq Ah Dar, Age 19 years, resident of Gund Prang Madvan Hajin, district Bandipora, affiliated with LET was arrested from Andergam Pattan Baramulla," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. The arrest comes three days after three terrorists including a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Awantipora."Killed terrorists identified as Burhan Sheikh of Tral, Moosa @ Abu Usman & a top JeM commander Qari Yasir, both residents of Pakistan. As per police records involved in series of terror crimes including Lethpora blast and civilian killing," said Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

